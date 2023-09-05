WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Equitable by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Equitable by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

Equitable stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

