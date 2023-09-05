WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.83.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

