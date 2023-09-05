WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $991,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.18% of Argan worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Argan by 123.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Argan by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Argan

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.