WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 344.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

