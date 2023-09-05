WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of James River Group worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JRVR

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.