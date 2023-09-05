WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Insider Activity

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $2,678,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.