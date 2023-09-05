WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $972,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

