WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

