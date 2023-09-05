WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 23,397 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 321.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

