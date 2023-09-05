WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,964 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

