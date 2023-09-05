WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,781 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

