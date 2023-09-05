WMS Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 367,436 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 367,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,718 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 682,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $839,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,141 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

