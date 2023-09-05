WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 6.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC owned about 2.65% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $71,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 50,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

