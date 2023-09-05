WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 499,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

