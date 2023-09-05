WMS Partners LLC Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

PPLT stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,238. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.