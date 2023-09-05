WMS Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,888. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

