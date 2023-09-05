WMS Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,605,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

