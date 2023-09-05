WMS Partners LLC Has $43.16 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,316 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 93,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,747. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

