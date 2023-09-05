WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

HD stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

