WMS Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 243,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 314,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,056,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,453,000 after acquiring an additional 432,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

