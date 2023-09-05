WMS Partners LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $282.19. 549,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

