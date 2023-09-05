WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

