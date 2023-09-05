WMS Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $411.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

