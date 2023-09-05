World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.21 and last traded at $97.72. Approximately 543,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 994,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.