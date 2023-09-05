WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.74

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $231.94 million and approximately $8.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003117 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007298 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000093 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
