XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 4.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 3,798,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,273,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

XPeng Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis raised its position in XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

