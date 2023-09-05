ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.70

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 929284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

