Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 281 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 601,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,237,000 after purchasing an additional 242,665 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53. The stock has a market cap of $417.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.