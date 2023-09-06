1,203 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $348.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

