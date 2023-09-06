20,200 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $976.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

