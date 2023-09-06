22,017 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,452,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,385,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,572,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -209.52%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

