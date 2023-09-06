250,469 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PMVP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

