26,949 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $498,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $289,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $1,557,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $9,193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RB Global by 74.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. 253,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,328. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

