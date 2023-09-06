31,280 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Celanese Stock Down 2.0 %

CE stock opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

