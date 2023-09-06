3,741 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,448,309. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

