4,528 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

