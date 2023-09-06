8,700 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ LAMR opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.
Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.
