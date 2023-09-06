Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,956 shares during the period. Accretion Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of Accretion Acquisition worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 84 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,490. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Further Reading

