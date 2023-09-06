Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 155073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

