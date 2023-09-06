ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $879.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

