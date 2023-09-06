Admiral Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Admiral Group stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMIGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($34.64) to GBX 2,616 ($33.04) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

