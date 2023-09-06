AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,071,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,268 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $8.08.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.