AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of AeroVironment worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

