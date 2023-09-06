AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $120.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

