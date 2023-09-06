Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. 216,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

