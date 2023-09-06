AIA Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1898 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Shares of AAGIY opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $47.91.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AIA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
