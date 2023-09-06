Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.56. 166,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,058. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.30.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

