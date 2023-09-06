Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $37.86

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $36.81. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 360,447 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

