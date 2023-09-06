Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.