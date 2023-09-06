Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

