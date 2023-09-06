AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STHO. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $7,056,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $6,173,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $5,353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $4,392,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $4,233,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

STHO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 26,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,556. Star Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

